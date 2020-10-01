Hennessey will produce a limited-edition Dodge Durango Hellcat good for 1,012 hp.

For the 2021 model-year and only for that year, an SRT Hellcat variant of the Dodge Durango will be offered by FCA. This recently announced variant will be powered by the automaker’s celebrated 6.2L supercharged V8 engine, which will deliver 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque.

We can all agree that's probably enough for anyone on this earth - except for the folks at Hennesseey, who evidently did not think so. Of course, that company’s very reason for being is to produce more-insane versions of performance models. Their latest creation is an HPE 1000 variant of the Durango SRT Hellcat, and it will deliver a jaw-dropping 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of torque.

At the wheel of this monster, it will be possible to speed from 0-96 km/h in just 2.8 seconds; the quarter-mile can de done in 10.8 seconds, at an average speed of 203 km/h.

Look up insane in the dictionary…

Photo: Dodge 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, grille badge

Want one? Be ready to take out your checkbook and also count on a little luck, because production of the modified Durango will be limited.

In fact, only 50 Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000s will be built. To get the power up where they wanted it, Hennessey switched in a 2.7L compressor (the Durango SRT Hellcat has a 2.4L compressor when it leaves the factory), long tube stainless steel manifolds and improved pulley and throttle bodies to get the extra power. The result is mind-boggling, as the numbers show.

As is usually the case with Hennessey reworked products, the Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000 is adorned with HPE1000 logos to let everyone know how much power lies beneath. Customized wheels and a number plate indicating its uniqueness are also part of the package.

The model is available to order now. Each of the 50 copies of this limited edition is guaranteed for one year/20,000 km. Pricing has not been announced, but it’s estimated that the vehicle will cost over $100,000 USD, or something in excess of $135,000 or $140,000 in Canadian currency.