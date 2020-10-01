Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Hennessey Takes the Mad 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat to an Insane 1012 hp

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Hennessey will produce a limited-edition Dodge Durango Hellcat good for 1,012 hp.

For the 2021 model-year and only for that year, an SRT Hellcat variant of the Dodge Durango will be offered by FCA. This recently announced variant will be powered by the automaker’s celebrated 6.2L supercharged V8 engine, which will deliver 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque.

We can all agree that's probably enough for anyone on this earth - except for the folks at Hennesseey, who evidently did not think so. Of course, that company’s very reason for being is to produce more-insane versions of performance models. Their latest creation is an HPE 1000 variant of the Durango SRT Hellcat, and it will deliver a jaw-dropping 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of torque.

At the wheel of this monster, it will be possible to speed from 0-96 km/h in just 2.8 seconds; the quarter-mile can de done in 10.8 seconds, at an average speed of 203 km/h.

Look up insane in the dictionary…

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, grille badge
Photo: Dodge
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, grille badge

Want one? Be ready to take out your checkbook and also count on a little luck, because production of the modified Durango will be limited.

In fact, only 50 Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000s will be built. To get the power up where they wanted it, Hennessey switched in a 2.7L compressor (the Durango SRT Hellcat has a 2.4L compressor when it leaves the factory), long tube stainless steel manifolds and improved pulley and throttle bodies to get the extra power. The result is mind-boggling, as the numbers show.

As is usually the case with Hennessey reworked products, the Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000 is adorned with HPE1000 logos to let everyone know how much power lies beneath. Customized wheels and a number plate indicating its uniqueness are also part of the package.

The model is available to order now. Each of the 50 copies of this limited edition is guaranteed for one year/20,000 km. Pricing has not been announced, but it’s estimated that the vehicle will cost over $100,000 USD, or something in excess of $135,000 or $140,000 in Canadian currency.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, three-quarters rear
Photo: Dodge
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, three-quarters rear
Photos:Dodge
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Dodge Launches New Challenger, Announces Durango SRT Pricing

Dodge Launches New Challenger, Announces Durango SRT Pricing

Say hello to the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody and start saving for the ridiculously fast 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, the world’s highest-performing thre...

Chicago 2017: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT unleashed (video)

Chicago 2017: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT unleashed (video)

The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is hailed as Canada’s fastest, most powerful, and most capable 3-row SUV. With a 475-horsepower engine, it’s perfect for some ...

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to Cost $116,240 in Canada

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to Cost $116,240 in Canada

FCA Canada has announced the Hellcat version of its Durango SUV for 2021. The price is definitely a hefty $116,240. However, due to the uniqueness of the mod...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Toyota Highlander / 2020 Jeep Wrangler
Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (B...
Article
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Gets New Styling and Hy...
Article
2021 Volkswagen R
2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on Nove...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on November 4th
2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be ...
Video
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Prototype, A Harbinger of the Model’s Future Design
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Pro...
Video
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled During Game 1 of World Series
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled Dur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 