New York, NY — Just ahead of the New York Auto Show, the Genesis brand unveiled a new Prestige Graphite version of its GV70 SUV, which boasts a sportier allure.

This new version is mechanically identical in every way to the GV70 models we already know, as it features only aesthetic modifications.

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis

Design of the 2027 Genesis GV70 Prestige Graphite

The Prestige Graphite version includes dark-toned body elements and carbon-fibre components, with two new exclusive colours—Ceres Blue and Bering Blue—added to the catalog. The GV70 Prestige Graphite is also available in Makalu Gray and Uyuni White.

According to Tedros Mengiste, COO of Genesis Motor North America: "The Prestige Graphite version further enhances the confident character of the GV70, making it an ideal choice for those who wish to make a bold impression."

Several elements distinguish the Prestige Graphite version, notably the 21-inch black alloy wheels and red-painted brake calipers, as well as gloss black side mirror caps and the juxtaposition of numerous dark chrome and gloss black accents arranged across the bodywork.

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis

The interior

The cabin is equally refined, featuring seats upholstered in Ultramarine Blue Nappa leather with suede inserts and the brand's logo embossed into the headrests. Genesis also splayed carbon-fibre elements about the interior, along with a new graphic animation designed to create a unique effect upon startup.

2027 Genesis GV70 Prestige Graphite – Canadian pricing and availability

At the time of unveiling, the brand's Canadian division had nothing yet to announce regarding the price of the new Prestige Graphite version of its bestselling model, the GV70, or its commercial launch schedule. We can expect more details at a later date.