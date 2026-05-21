The sixth generation of the BMW 3 Series is about to take its final bow. To mark the occasion, the German automaker is launching the 2027 M3 CS Handschalter. It pays brilliant tribute to the model's heritage while delighting more nostalgic driving enthusiasts.

| Photo: BMW

Indeed, the new M3 CS Handschalter stands out primarily due to its six-speed manual transmission and its traditional rear-wheel-drive configuration.

Under the hood sits the S58 3.0L twin-turbocharged inline-6 engine. The block produces 473 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, enabling the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds; top speed is pegged at 290 km/h.

| Photo: BMW

Four colours and that’s it

The exterior paint palette is limited to just four colours: Imola Red, Techno Violet Metallic, Isle of Man Green and Black Sapphire Metallic.

Compared to the standard BMW M3, the CS Handschalter is lighter by 34 kg.

Other key features of this final-run edition of the sixth-generation 3 Series include the extensive use of carbon-fibre, forged alloy wheels, titanium exhaust system and carbon M bucket seats.

| Photo: BMW

A North American exclusive

The new M3 CS Handschalter is offered exclusively for the North American market. A total of 40 units will be allocated to Canada.

Pricing is set at $132,500. Production the new 2027 M3 CS Handschalter is scheduled to begin this upcoming July, and the first units are expected to arrive at dealerships across the country this autumn.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW