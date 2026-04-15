• Porsche introduces the 2027 911 GT3 S/C.

The Porsche 911 GT3 has, over the years, been almost exclusively a closed-roof affair. That hasn’t stopped driving enthusiasts from loving this particular variant of the 911 with particular passion. But now comes the first-ever GT3 to feature a fully automatic convertible power top.

The S/C stands for Sport Cabriolet, and while the addition of a folding roof can imply a softening of a car’s character, Porsche assures everyone it has gone to extreme lengths to ensure this remains a hardcore GT product.

Lightweight obsession

To combat the natural weight gain associated with convertible mechanisms, Porsche engineers borrowed a page from the ultra-exclusive 911 S/T playbook. The GT3 S/C features a hood, front fenders and doors crafted from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). The fight against mass continues under the skin, where the rear anti-roll bar, connecting links and underbody panels are also made of carbon-fibre.

The standard kit includes magnesium wheels (9 kg lighter than traditional aluminum), ceramic composite brakes (shaving more than 20 kg of unsprung weight) and magnesium roof components to help ensure the centre of gravity remains as low as possible.

The result is a curb weight of just 1,497 kg (3,300 lb), quite an achievement for a modern power-top convertible.

| Photo: Porsche

Powertrain of the 2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C

At the heart of the S/C is Porsche’s 4.0L naturally aspirated 6-cylinder boxer engine. It produces 502 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, screaming all the way to a visceral 9,000-rpm redline. In a move that will delight traditionalists, the GT3 S/C is available exclusively with a 6-speed GT Sport manual transmission.

This mechanical purity allows for a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds, accompanied, Porsche promises, by an unfiltered exhaust note that only an open-top naturally aspirated engine can provide.

| Photo: Porsche

Design innovation

Designed without traditional bows under the fabric, the new power roof maintains a coupe-like silhouette when closed. It operates in roughly 12 seconds, and for those chilly autumn drives, an electric wind deflector can be deployed in just two seconds.

| Photo: Porsche

Inside, the S/C is the only open-top 911 in the current lineup configured as a strict two-seater. Owners can opt for lightweight CFRP bucket seats and even a bespoke 80-litre leather storage box behind the seats. For those seeking more flair, the Street Style Package adds Guards Red interior accents, Slate Grey leather and an open-pore walnut gearshift handle.

| Photo: Porsche

2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C – Canadian pricing and availability

Hold on to your hats. Exclusivity comes at a cost. In Canada, orders are now open with a starting price of $313,300 (excluding luxury taxes and fees). Buyers can also purchase a matching Porsche Design titanium watch featuring a winding crown styled after the car's magnesium wheels.

We can expect the first units to hit Canadian roads by the fall of 2026.

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche