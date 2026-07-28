Mitsubishi has released technical charging details for its upcoming 2027 Eclipse Sportback EV, confirming that the all-new electric crossover will feature standard North American Charging Standard (NACS) compatibility when it hits showrooms in early fall 2026.

Marking a shift for the automaker, the Eclipse Sportback EV thus abandons the legacy CHAdeMO charging format long used by the brand and its Japanese peers. Instead, every model will come factory-equipped with a native NACS port for Level 3 DC fast charging. This setup provides adapter-free access to Tesla’s vast Supercharger network alongside other NACS-equipped fast chargers.

Supporting peak charging speeds of up to 150 kW, the crossover’s 75-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack can replenish from a 10-to-80 percent state of charge in approximately 35 minutes under optimal conditions.

| Photo: Mitsubishi

As with the LEAF...

For residential and public AC power, Mitsubishi is retaining the standard SAE J1772 connector. The dual-port configuration is taken wholesale from the new-generation Nissan LEAF the model is based on. It ensures full compatibility with existing Level 1 and Level 2 home setups, including the infrastructure currently used by Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV owners.

Eclipse Sportback EV shares its core underlying platform with the current-generation LEAF produced by Mitsubishi’s alliance partner Nissan. Leveraging an established partner's architecture allows Mitsubishi to keep development costs low while re-entering the battery-electric vehicle segment.

Shared underpinnings aside, the crossover does come garbed in distinct Mitsubishi styling, including customized front and rear fascias, unique lighting signatures, exclusive alloy wheels and signature Triple Diamond badging.

The electric subcompact SUV forms a central pillar of Mitsubishi’s Momentum 2030 North American business strategy, which focuses on lineup expansion, accelerated electrification and dealer network investment. The launch of the Eclipse Sportback EV will be followed by a rugged, off-road-oriented derivative of the Outlander SUV in early 2027.

Full Canadian pricing, final driving range estimates and trim specifications are expected to be announced closer to the official market arrival this autumn.