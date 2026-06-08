Launched originally for the 2023 model-year, the Nissan Ariya is getting some alterations for 2027, mainly of the aesthetic kind. While some modifications made to the electric SUV stand out immediately, others are more subtle.

2027 Nissan Ariya – What’s new?

Most obvious is that the front end is now finished in the same colour as the rest of the body. That’s a departure from previous, when Nissan made it black to create the illusion of a grille. Uniformity is now the order of the day.

The 2027 Ariya also gets a new selection of 19-inch and 20-inch wheels; made of aluminium and resin.

The colour palette for the exterior is enhanced by the addition of Plasma Green. Single-tone and two-tone paint options remain available.

The Nissan Ariya also receives a new integrated NACS (North American Charging Standard) port.

| Photo: Nissan

Interior of the 2027 Nissan Ariya

Changes inside are led by a redesigned centre console, which among other things adds more storage space. It also integrates a 15W wireless charger.

Tech-wise, the Ariya update for 2027 brings in the latest generation of NissanConnect with Google built-in.

2027 Nissan Ariya - Availability and pricing in Canada

Nissan Canada says the units of the 2027 Ariya will arrive at Canadian dealerships this autumn. For the moment, the automaker has declined to share pricing; that should come closer to launch.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan