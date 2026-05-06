Redesigned Nissan Ariya Introduced for Europe

The Nissan Ariya, once the sole standard-bearer for the brand’s electric ambitions, has undergone a significant mid-cycle transformation for 2026. First unveiled at the Tokyo Mobility Show in late 2025, the refreshed crossover adopts a sharper, more minimalist aesthetic heavily inspired by the third-generation Nissan LEAF.

The redesigned Ariya has now been presented for Europe, with price reductions announced for at least some markets there. For now, we await word on when the updated EV – which is officially gone from the U.S. market, remember - comes to Canada. It’s expected that the new Ariya will debut here as a 2027 model. A Nissan Canada representative informed us today that we can expect more news on the Ariya front in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, in the UK, pricing for the new Ariya is actually lower than the outgoing model. The drop is minor – about the equivalent of $930 CAD – and there’s no guarantee that Nissan Canada will follow suit here. Still, any reduction is welcome.

| Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2026 Nissan Ariya

The most striking change with the Ariya is the removal of the large black shield that previously dominated the Ariya’s nose. It’s been replaced by a body-coloured front panel and a reinterpreted V-Motion signature, creating a cleaner, more integrated appearance. The LED headlight clusters have been reshaped, and a new lower air intake adds a sense of wider stance. Fresh 19-inch alloy wheels, combining aluminum and resin, and a new Plasma Green exterior paint option further modernize the silhouette.

| Photo: Nissan

Inside, the lounge-like cabin remains largely intact but gains functional refinements. A redesigned centre console increases storage to 3.2 litres and houses a faster 15W wireless charger. The 12.3-inch dual-screen setup now runs the latest NissanConnect system with Google built-in, allowing for native Google Maps navigation that automatically plans charging stops based on real-time battery data.

| Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Ariya

While the battery hardware remains consistent—offering 63 kWh and 87 kWh usable capacities—efficiency tweaks have yielded impressive range bumps in global testing. The 87-kWh version now targets a WLTP-rated range of up to 639 km in certain configurations. In Canada, that could translate into a range of around 550 km, which is certainly impressive and comfortably outdistances the new LEAF with its 488 km of maximum range.

Charging speeds remain capped at 130 kW, enabling a 20- to 80-percent top-up in about 35 to 40 minutes. A major addition for 2026 is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing the Ariya to provide up to 3 kW of power for external devices like laptops or coffee makers.

| Photo: Nissan

The North American divide

While Nissan has made the drastic decision to pull the Ariya from the United States due to mounting tariff pressures, the model soldiers on north of the 49th parallel. Thanks to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Ariya avoids the heavy duties currently imposed on imported vehicles by the U.S. administration, allowing Canadian buyers access to the redesigned model.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan