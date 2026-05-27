As VinFast faces sales struggles in Canada, the Vietnamese automaker has unveiled the second-generation VF 8.

The fully electric compact SUV gets a series of improvements, particularly on the technological front, to provide a better user experience.

The VF 8 was the first vehicle VinFast used in its push to expand globally. It’s also the first VinFast model to get a redesign. Though while VinFast tags it as a next-generation model, we beg to differ - the nature of the changes suggest this it is more of a mid-generation refresh.

That said, the new VF 8 rides on a new chassis and features frequency-selective damping shock absorbers. The upgraded VF 8 also benefits from new integrated software systems.

| Photo: VinFast

What’s more, note that the new VF 8 is actually a bit smaller than the outgoing model, which is a switch in this current era of ever-expanding vehicle models. In fact, the new VF 8 is shorter and narrower and has a smaller wheelbase.

The new VF 8 is equipped with a 60.13-kWh battery pack, and it features a thermal management system.

Deliveries to begin in July

For the time being, only buyers in Vietnam can place a deposit to reserve their VF 8. Furthermore, only pricing for the Vietnamese market has been shared so far. Clearly, in the short term, this EV is not coming to North America.

VinFast expects to deliver the first units of the next-generation VF 8 as soon as this coming July.

VinFast: Weak first-quarter sales

Despite the resurgence in sales of EVs since the beginning of the year, the VinFast brand continues to lag behind in Canada. In Quebec, specifically, according to data published by AutoMédia, the automaker sold only 42 vehicles during the first quarter of 2026. This total consists of 19 units of the VF 8 and 23 units of the VF 9 sold.

| Photo: VinFast

| Photo: VinFast

| Photo: VinFast

| Photo: VinFast