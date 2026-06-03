Polestar 2 Returns to Canada with Tech Upgrades

The Polestar 2 returns to the Canadian market and is available to order starting today, its maker announced via a communique. This comes under the aegis of the new Canada-China deal allowing a certain number of Chinese-built EVs into Canada with a much smaller tariff applied than previously.

Polestar also confirmed new updates for the model as it becomes available again in Canada for the first time since 2024, when the company stopped importing it after the Canadian government implemented a 100-percent surtax on Chinese-built EVs. Polestar can now bring in the vehicles with only a 6.1-percent levy applied.

The 2027 Polestar 2 starts from $69,900 CAD.

| Photo: Polestar

Note that Polestar has already announced it intends to introduce an all-new successor to the 2 EV next year, so the second Canadian life of the model is likely to be short-lived. The Polestar 2 now being offered to Canadian customers comes only in an AWD configuration, unlike the 2025 edition which could also be had with RWD.

The Polestar 2 offer is simplified and limited, with most of its packs and options now bundled into one offer. Polestar 2 is offered in the Long range Dual motor variant, with the Pilot, Plus, and Climate packs coming as standard with 19-inch Aero wheels and a choice of five exterior colours: Vapor, Storm, Midnight, Space and Snow.

Hugues Bissonnette, Head of Polestar Canada, stated that the company had sold over 7,300 units of the electric sedan prior to it being pulled from the market here. Its return for the 2027 model-year gives the Chinese-owned Swedish brand a lineup of three models currently offered in Canada: the 2 fastback sedan, as well as the Polestar 3 SUV and Polestar 4 coupe-style crossover.

Equipped with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon core processor chip, Polestar 2’s infotainment system is touted as being more responsive than before. This upgraded chip supports quicker download speeds for in-car apps, faster reaction times within apps and actions, and smoother performance within its infotainment system overall.

The 2027 Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor delivers 421 hp of system output and 546 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-100 km/h time pegged at 4.5 seconds and a total EPA range of 447 km.

2027 Polestar 2 is now available to order via polestar.com.