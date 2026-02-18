Polestar Teases New 4 Variant… With a Rear Window

Polestar has teased a new variant of its best-selling model. This new version of the Polestar 4 looks to be a more wagon-type vehicle, and it will be arriving this year, the Swedish EV maker says.

And none too subtly, the teaser image all but confirms that the new 4 variant will actually have a rear window. The lack of one had earned the company some criticism when it first unveiled the 4, although that hasn’t stopped the model from becoming Polestar’s top-selling vehicle.

We can also discern from the image the presence of roof rails. Otherwise, we’re in very familiar territory in terms of visual signature.

| Photo: Polestar

Along with the teaser, Polestar also re-confirmed its intention of introducing the next generation of its 2 sedan in 2027, and the all-new 7 compact SUV in 2028. Before that, the Polestar 5, a four-door grand tourer, is coming to market this coming summer. Add it all up and that will make four new or overhauled EVs in three years.

Said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller, “we are now launching the largest model offensive in our history, with four premium EVs coming to market within three years. We are targeting the heart of the EV market, where customer demand and profit pools are high.”

Polestar 4 | Photo: Polestar

Polestar 2 | Photo: Polestar