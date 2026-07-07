In a bid to capture a larger share of the electric vehicle market, Subaru Canada has dropped pricing for its all-electric SUV. The 2027 Subaru Solterra will debut with a starting MSRP of $47,995 CAD ($51,152 including freight and fees), marking a substantial $4,500 reduction compared to the $52,495 MSRP of the 2026 model.

We will point out that this new price drop comes on the heels of a $4,000 cut implemented the previous year. So, 2025 MSRP: $56,495; 2027 MSRP: $47,995. That’s quite a slide.

2027 Subaru Solterra – What’s new?

Beyond the lower barrier to entry, Subaru has entirely reorganized the vehicle’s lineup, ditching confusing optional package add-ons in favour of three traditional, distinct trim levels: Touring, Limited and Premier.

| Photo: Subaru

Powertrain of the 2027 Subaru Solterra

Regardless of the chosen trim, the 2027 Solterra comes equipped with Subaru's standard Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, 210 mm of ground clearance and a dual-motor setup. Combining a 167-kW front electric motor and an 88-kW rear motor, the powertrain produces a combined 338 hp.

Under ideal conditions, the SUV's 77-kWh lithium-ion battery delivers an estimated all-electric driving range of up to 446 km and can fast-charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes using a Level 3 DC fast charger.

2027 Subaru Solterra - Versions and pricing in Canada

• Touring ($47,995 CAD) - The entry-level trim features 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and the EyeSight driver-assist suite. Inside, we find heated StarTex front seats, dual wireless phone chargers and a DriverFocus distraction mitigation system.

• Limited ($49,995) - Stepping up adds 20-inch wheels, a roofline spoiler and heated rear seats. Buyers also gain an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, 360-degree panoramic view monitor, Advanced Park assistance and a hands-free power liftgate.

• Premier ($53,995) - The top-tier flagship model gets a gloss-black hood accent, panoramic fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, smart rearview mirror with a dedicated camera washer and a tonneau cargo cover.

Adding further financial incentive for Canadian buyers, both the Touring and Limited trims (in single-tone paint variants) qualify for federal rebates under the Electric Vehicle Affordability Program.

The 2027 Subaru Solterra is slated to arrive at dealerships across Canada later this year.