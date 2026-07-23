The 2027 Toyota Crown doesn’t come transformed, but the high-riding fastback sedan does gain next-generation hybrid technology and a few styling updates.

2027 Toyota Crown – What’s new?

The biggest headline for 2027 is the integration of the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) on core models. Paired with a 2.5L gas engine and front/rear electric motors, the upgraded architecture delivers improved torque management and sharper throttle response.

For Canadian buyers, where the lineup centers on the Limited and high-performance Platinum trims, the Limited grade boasts a manufacturer-estimated combined fuel consumption rating of 5.9L/100 km.

To address lingering complaints regarding CVT “elasticity” under heavy acceleration, Toyota has made manual paddle shifters standard equipment alongside Electronic On-Demand AWD.

For those who want the most performance possible out of their Crown, the top-tier Platinum grade carries over the Hybrid MAX powertrain. Combining a 2.4L turbocharged engine with a rear eAxle, it sends 340 combined hp and 400 lb-ft of torque through a direct-shift 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Platinum also features the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which includes a dedicated Rear Comfort drive mode, along with standard sporty red brake calipers for 2027.

| Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2027 Toyota Crown

Aesthetically, the 2027 Crown receives subtle tweaks across the lineup. Most notable are a newly contoured rear bumper, gloss-black exterior accents and refined satin-finish HEV/AWD badges, as well as a new glossy black paint finish called Inked for the exterior.

Technology in the 2027 Toyota Crown

The mid-tier Limited grade now includes previously optional tech as standard, such as a Panoramic View Monitor, Traffic Jam Assist and Digital Key capability.

| Photo: Toyota

Interior of the 2027 Toyota Crown

Inside, the cabin retains its premium layout featuring dual 12.3-inch displays (digital gauge cluster and Toyota Multimedia touchscreen), standard leather upholstery, heated/ventilated front seats, a fixed panoramic moonroof and an 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.

Pricing details for the 2027 Toyota Crown in Canada will be announced closer to its official arrival date. Note that in the U.S., consumers are getting a very slight uptick in the pricing compared to the 2026 model.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota