When a rumour surfaces, it can mean something is up, or not. When the same rumour resurfaces a second time, and from another source, something is definitely brewing. This is the case with reports that BMW is working on the design of a fully electric version of its next M5; such a rocket ship that would offer a whopping 1,000 hp.

This kind of car would allow BMW to compete with Porsche and its Taycan Turbo S, as well as Audi with its e-tron GT, and of course Tesla with its Model S.

The new generation of the 5 Series, which will include electric and hybrid versions, is expected to debut in the second half of 2023. The M5, which will also be unveiled in various electrified forms, will follow in 2024. According to Car magazine, the electric M5 will use three 335-hp motors, one driving the front wheels and the other two driving the rear wheels. Total power will be around 1,000 hp.

At the moment, the most powerful version of the BMW M5 is the Competition variant. The latter is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine developing 617 hp. For its part, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S benefits from two electric units that produce 750 hp. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model S Performance brings 778 hp to the table from its two electric units. If all comes together, BMW could once again offer the fastest sedan on the planet in the next few years ... if the competition doesn't adjust before the arrival of this electric powerhouse.

A plug-in hybrid version is also expected for those who don't want to say goodbye to the combustion engine right away. In this case, we are talking about a V8-electric combo that would offer around 750 hp by distributing power to all four wheels.

Car and Driver magazine, which reported the news, attempted to contact BMW for some answers, but obviously the company declined to comment.

What we know is that this electric 5 Series is not the only vehicle EV in the BMW pipeline. The German automaker has said it aims to offer 25 electrified products by 2023. This includes the BMW i3, i4, iX3, iNext, 5 Series, 7 Series and X1 as well as the Mini Cooper SE.