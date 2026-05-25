Hyundai Ioniq 9: Canada Could Lose Entry-Level RWD Version

The rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Ioniq 9 Essential might not return for the 2027 model-year, according to a specific clue that has given rise to rumours. The RWD Essential variant of the all-electric SUV is the entry-level - and most affordable - model in the lineup.

So what’s the clue? Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) recently released its data for two versions of the 2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9. And that data did not include information regarding the rear-wheel-drive Essential model.

For now, the public relations folks at Hyundai Canada are declining to confirm whether or not a RWD version of the Ioniq 9 will be offered here for 2027. More information is expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9: Natural Resources Canada data

Regarding the 2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9, Natural Resources Canada specifically released energy consumption and driving range figures. The Performance AWD (Preferred AWD+) trim can cover up to 500 km on a full charge. That range climbs slightly to 515 km for the Preferred AWD version.

It’s worth noting that those figures are identical to those of the 2026 model; and again, the federal agency shared nothing regarding the RWD Essential base model.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

About the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Essential RWD

For 2026, Hyundai offers the Essential trim as the gateway into the Ioniq 9 lineup. This variant boasts a range of 539 km and features a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $59,999. Unlike the other two configurations that benefit from all-wheel drive, this model sends its power strictly to the rear wheels.

It would not actually be surprising to see Hyundai drop the most affordable version of its three-row electric SUV. For one thing, a rear-wheel-drive configuration is not generally the most popular choice for Canadian buyers of crossovers and SUVs, who prefer all-wheel traction to better deal with harsh winters. For another, such a move aligns with a broader industry context in which automakers are focusing increasingly on maximizing profit margins. Eliminating low-tier base trims is, in other words, a thing right now.