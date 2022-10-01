In collaboration with Promutuel Insurance

Ever considered moving all your insurance policies under the same roof? You could save big! Take a look at some rewarding combos and their benefits.

Bundling yourcar insurancewith other insurance products is an easy way to save time and enjoy a host of benefits. For example, bundling your home and car insurance means you only have to make one claim in the event of an incident involving your car and your home. Bundling different insurance policies also provides broader coverage and additional benefits.

Here’s an example: Property inside or outside your vehicle (like a bike on a rack) could get damaged in a car accident. If all your insurance is under one roof, your home insurance will cover damage to your property (whether you own, co-own, or rent your home), while your car insurance will cover damage to the car, subject to the coverages, limits, conditions, and exclusions in your policies. If your policies are with different insurers, you’ll need to contact each one separately and open two claims.

Whether you own, co-own, or rent a house, condo, apartment, or even a second home, bundling your home insurance with your car insurance could work in your favour. If your property suffers damage due to bad weather andyour car also takes a bruising, the claims process will be much simpler, with fewer steps and less hassle!

A winning combination for sports and outdoor enthusiasts

Going camping in your RV? Like taking your motorcycle or ATV out for a spin? Even outdoor enthusiasts have good reason to bundle their insurance policies.

For example, you can bundle your RV and snowmobile insurance with your home and car insurance. If you own a motorcycle or more than one car, it can also be a good idea to use the same insurer. You could simplify your life in the event of a claim and save time and money. Your wallet will thank you!

Save money if your situation changes

Bundling your insurance coverage provides a whole range of benefits, especially if you want to save money when starting a new chapter in your life.

For example, under certain conditions a couple could decide to bundle their car insurance and home insurance, even if the owner of the vehicle doesn’t own the house. Coverage is provided based on your household’s needs. Should your situation change, you’ll only need to speak with one damage insurance representative if you have questions or want to switch insurance products.

If you change addresses, start a new job, or dohome renos, you could also save big by reviewing and bundling your insurance coverage.

The Promutuel Insurance advantage

All sorts of different combinations provide discounts and better coverage and support in the event of claim. If you want to look into bundling all your insurance together, Promutuel Insurance lets you submit a single online request for coverage tailored to your situation.

Talk to a damage insurance representative to find out about the benefits of bundling all your insurance policies and start saving today!