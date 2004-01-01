GP2: Pantano vs. Senna in season's finale

The 2008 GP2 Series title could have been wrapped up last weekend in Spa... But fate and racing have decided that once again, for the fourth year in a row, the championship will be decided at the season finale.
In Belgium, the three strongest title contenders were all hit by penalties or misfortunes that saw the outcome of the season pushed until Monza. This weekend, the series leader Giorgio Pantano - after an impressive season - will have to fight tooth and nails to become the new GP2 Champion.
At the wheel of his Racing Engineering car and at his home race where he won three years in a row, Giorgio will definitely be the man to beat. However, his main rival, Bruno Senna - albeit 11 points behind - will not let the Italian have his way as he demonstrated many times this season that he too has the strength, speed and consistency of a true champion.
Countryman Lucas di Grassi proved to be a serious title contender as well and will also fight for glory, but his RDD teammate Romain Grosjean took the opportunity of the misstep of the Top 3 in Spa to join them in the battle for the podium finish.
