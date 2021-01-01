Over the next two to three years, Genesis plans to unveil two to three new vehicles per year. Yesterday, the luxury brand shared a bit of information on its first all-electric model, the GV60.

This crossover, based on a platform dedicated to all-electric products (E-GMP for Electric-Global Modular Platform), is unlike any other SUV on the market and the first impression is very good.

Its unique look is what's most striking about the model. That and its colour. There are of course some design elements common to the brand, such as the separated headlights and taillights, but also new details such as integrated door handles and a shell-type hood.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

As for the profile, it exudes sportiness, a visual element that several manufacturers are putting forward in order to make their electrical products more attractive.

On board, we are entitled to a presentation that is all in all futuristic. Genesis boasts in particular its sphere-shaped electronic gear selection system, a solution that keeps the drive informed at all time on the driving status of the vehicle. The sphere even provides mood lighting when the engine is off. The floating center console adds a touch of class to the interior while a massive screen dominates the dashboard.

Another interesting fact and characteristic of electrical products is that the floor of the vehicle is flat, which adds an important element in terms of comfort.

We don’t have any technical information on the powertrain. But, we can at least expect the Kia EV6's numbers. The latter will offer a maximum power of 576 horsepower, an 800 volts architecture, as well as a possible range of about 480 km for the extended capacity version.

The Genesis GV60 will land somewhere in 2022, probably as a 2023 model.