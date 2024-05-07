The first 2024 Fiat 500e EVs are now in Canada. The first batch of cars, built in Italy, has arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and will soon be available to consumers in Quebec and British Columbia.

This all-electric version of the brand's iconic Fiat 500 marks the beginning of Stellantis' electric era in the Canadian market.

See: 2024 Fiat 500e First Drive: Welcome to Fiat’s (New) EV Era

Twin selling points: design and pricing

The Fiat 500e stands out not only for its design, but also for its competitive starting price of $42,190 (including additional costs on an MSRP of $39,995). Of course, at that price, the city car is also eligible for government rebates, including $5,000 at the federal level. For the time being, the rebate is $7,000 in Quebec. Buyers in British Columbia are entitled to a provincial rebate of $4,000.

The biggest drawback for potential buyers may be the range. The 500e’s 240 km is more in line with what we find in European and Asian urban-focused EVs than anything here outside the Mazda MX-30, for example. The demographic for this model is definitely urban, in other words.

See: 2024 Fiat 500e Priced Starting at $39,995 in Canada

As part of the model's North American launch, the Fiat brand has launched an advertising campaign with director Spike Lee and actor Giancarlo Esposito. A series of creative content featuring these two icons will be broadcast on the brand's social networks, highlighting the global uniqueness of the little 500 in its new electric incarnation.