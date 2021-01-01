Performance enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting this one. Today, Hyundai officially presents the North American version of its Elantra N, a model that will take the sportiness of this car to another level.

Obviously, the first thing that catches your eye is what we're going to find under the hood. For this charming operation, Hyundai uses its 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine, which this time produces 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a Boost function, accessible via a button on the steering wheel, it will be possible to increase the output to 289 hp for 20 seconds. It will take 40 seconds before you can use it again. Hyundai explains it well in its press release, it is ideal for every lap; you will not need this function to pass a car on a country road.

But it will certainly be useful.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, three-quarters rear

As for the delivery of all this cavalry, we're talking about maximum thrust reached between 5500 or 6000 RPM for the horsepower, and 2100 to 4700 rpm for torque.

The car will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, but an dual-clutch automatic 8-speed unit can also be ordered; it comes with with paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

As for the changes to the chassis, there are many. We will have the opportunity to come back to this when we drive the model, as the enumeration here would be too long. Let's just say that according to what is reported, it’s promising.

In fact, the N version of the Elantra sports 40 specific elements that serve to distinguish it. This includes the rear spoiler unique to this version, as well as ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels. And, interestingly, Hyundai decided to keep a mechanical handbrake with this car.

The Elantra N is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, mounted on specific 19-inch rims.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, interior

Finally, inside, the presentation contains elements unique to the model such as N keys for the multimedia system, as well as performance information that can be configured to appear on the instrument cluster with digital display.

The steering wheel, the gear selector, the pedals, as well as the seats are also unique to this N version.

This N variant of the Elantra is very likely not going to be the most popular variant in the lineup. However, for Hyundai, it is of paramount importance, like all N products (current or future). It represents the ultimate expression of the brand in terms of sportiness and proves that the company is serious when it comes to wanting to add emotion to the experience of owning its creations, for those who want it, of course.

“Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand consistently aims to provide customers with a range of exciting choices for enhanced driving pleasure,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of the business unit. management of the N brand and powersports at Hyundai Motor Company. “The Elantra N is the purest expression of our mission to date. "

The 2022 Elantra N, designed for the North American market, was to be presented at the New York Auto Show, and would have been shown in the flesh today. Due to the show's cancellation, the product unveiling took place virtually. The vehicle is expected towards the end of the year or early in 2022 at dealerships. At that point we should learn the pricing structure for Canada.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, wheel