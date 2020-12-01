Hyundai Unveils Two Images of the Elantra N

In September 2020, Hyundai showed us for the first time its future Elantra N, but as a prototype with a camouflage suit on. Then, more images were revealed, showing details of the performance variant. Today, two more shots are added to the list, reminding us that the full unveiling of the model is fast approaching.

And this time, there’s no more camouflage. We don't see the whole car, but what we’re shown is clear.

One notable feature is the set of two big round exhaust tips, which confirm what we already perceived with the previous images shared by Hyundai. There's also a stylized spoiler grafted to the trunk, as well as an LED strip that links the lights. The red stripe, typical of Hyundai's N models, is also present as we see it on the bottom of the rear bumper and the sides of the car.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, wheel

The second image gives a glimpse of the wheels, which are beautifully designed, we should point out. On them we see Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and behind them is a braking system that lives up to the expected performance with red calipers bearing the N logo. In short, it won't be hard to notice and distinguish the model on the road.

“We designed it to be a race-proven sportscar with dynamic driving capabilities and style that performance enthusiasts love. I can’t wait to unveil Elantra N, an outstanding addition to the N brand lineup that offers pulse-pounding performance. Stay tuned for the digital world premiere.” - Till Wartenberg, VP of Hyundai N brand

No date has been announced for the full unveiling, but Hyundai has promised more information in the coming weeks.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, three-quarters front

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, three-quarters rear

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, front

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, spoiler