Acura will unveil the Precision EV electric concept at Monterey Auto Week, which gets underway tomorrow and runs through next week Sunday. The Precision EV is being billed as a window into the design signature Acura plans for its future electrified products. Ahead of the vehicle's unveiling, the automaker shared a short video teasing a glimpse of that language, namely via a peek of the design study’s front end.

Truth be told, this isn't a completely new signature, but rather an evolution of the one that serves the current MDX SUV, for example. The grille has the same pentagonal shape, the headlights are slender - in short, we’re on relatively familiar ground.

What is different is that the grille is fuller, possible because there’s less need to send air under the hood. Blue lighting is on display, certainly to show the world the ecological virtues of the model.

This is the second time Acura has used the Precision name for a concept that foreshadows the brand's future design direction. The first was a car, unveiled in 2016. This time, it looks like an SUV and the letters EV have of course been added to the nomenclature.

We'll have more to share following the official presentation of the concept on August 18.