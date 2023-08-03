2024 Acura ZDX to be unveiled August 17 in Monterey

Acura will unveil its first all-electric model, the 2024 ZDX SUV, on August 17 during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, taking place during Monterey Car Week.

The 2024 ZDX is set to go on sale early next year, with two versions being offered: a basic trim and a Type S variant.

Unveiling of 2024 Acura ZDX Photo: Acura

The ZDX is the cousin of the new Honda Prologue, also due to go on sale in 2024. The models have been developed jointly with General Motors (GM) and are based on the American giant's electric platform, the famous Ultium structure. We can expect a little more standard equipment with the ZDX than with the Prologue, considering its position within the Japanese automaker's hierarchy.

The ZDX will also be the company's first vehicle to get Google integration. A Bang & Olufsen audio system is also included, another first for the company.

Since the model will be unveiled in two weeks' time, for now Acura didn't have much to say about it. Cue the obligatory teaser image. It is of the front end, which shows the signature headlights and a light strip at the bottom of the grille. Overall, we can see that Acura's signature is clearly recognizable with this first all-electric product.

We also note a resemblance to the Acura Precision EV concept unveiled in August 2022, also at Pebble Beach. Obviously, the lines have been softened for this production version.

“Acura's unyielding commitment to delivering on the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise will continue in the electrified future, exemplified by Type S models that put the driver experience first. As the most powerful and quickest accelerating SUV in the brand's history, the ZDX Type S will deliver on this promise and bring an exhilarating driving experience to the electric vehicle market.” - Emile Korkor, Acura Assistant Vice President, National Sales

We can therefore expect the ZDX to borrow its organs from the Cadillac Lyriq, with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration for 340 hp, as well as a two-motor, all-wheel-drive approach, this time with an output of 500 hp.

For the rest, we'll have to wait and see what's unveiled on August 17.