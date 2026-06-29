Alfa Romeo Tonale Reaches Road’s End in Canada

Stellantis has confirmed that sales of the Alfa Romeo Tonale are coming to an end in Canada.

As speculation grew in strength and credibility regarding the fate of the brand's small luxury SUV, Auto123 obtained confirmation directly from Stellantis Canada that that fate it sealed.

No Tonale for the 2027 model-year

“As part of its product lifecycle planning, Alfa Romeo confirms that order books for the Tonale will close in June, and North American production is scheduled to wrap up in August 2026. There will be no 2027 model-year Tonale for the region. This decision is part of a planned transition phase as the brand aligns its future portfolio with shifting market dynamics,” stated William Clavey, Communications and Public Relations Manager for Stellantis in Canada.

Recall that earlier this year, Stellantis in Canada axed all of its models equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, including the plug-in hybrid Alfa Romeo Tonale. Since that time, Stellantis has continued to offer the gas-powered Tonale to Canadian consumers on a custom-order basis.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

What future for Alfa Romeo in North America?

With the Tonale taking the exit door, only two models remain in the Italian brand's North American portfolio. While the Giulia and Stelvio continue to struggle within their respective segments, William Clavey noted that “as indicated during Stellantis Investor Day on May 21, Alfa Romeo has several new models in its global product pipeline. These future vehicles are currently under consideration for the North American market, as the brand evaluates the opportune timing, positioning, and market relevance.”

Stellantis originally introduced the Tonale to Alfa Romeo's lineup for the 2023 model-year. At the time, it hit the ground aiming to compete directly with models like the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA / GLB. Just three years later, it has gone to ground.