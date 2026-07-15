Alfa Romeo Teases Successor to Tonale SUV

Alfa Romeo is preparing for a reset in a segment it wants to compete seriously in. Following the recent discontinuation of the Tonale crossover in North America, the Italian automaker has released a first teaser image of its upcoming replacement.

The single image reveals little more than a small slice of the rear quarter panel and the taillight signature. But the simple existence of this new project to come back with a subcompact SUV (as yet unnamed) shows how much the brand wants to be a player in a highly competitive luxury market.

The outgoing Tonale, which also spawned the short-lived Dodge Hornet, struggled to make a lasting sales impact for Stellantis. Seeking to rectify past missteps, Alfa Romeo’s next-generation volume seller will abandon its older, Fiat-derived architecture. Instead, it will transition to the highly versatile STLA Medium platform, already in use with the next-generation Jeep Compass and, in global markets, with the Peugeot 3008.

That STLA Medium platform unlocks a flexible lineup for Alfa Romeo, allowing the brand to offer pure internal combustion, hybrid and fully electric (BEV) variants.

The new platform also allows Alfa Romeo to price the new crossover more competitively against entrenched rivals like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

Under the hood, specifications are expected to mirror its platform siblings, potentially offering a 145-hp mild-hybrid, a 225-hp plug-in hybrid or full EV setups pushing up to 375 hp with dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Not confirmed for North America

Designed at the Centro Stile in Turin, the new SUV will be manufactured at the Melfi plant in Southern Italy. While the vehicle is slated for a late 2027 global debut as a 2028 model, North American availability remains unconfirmed.