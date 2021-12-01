Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Aston Martin Introduces DBX707 Super-Performance Luxury SUV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Aston Martin DBX707, front
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, front

Aston Martin has lifted the veil on a new SUV, which takes the DBX and gives it a steroid treatment and aesthetic makeover. Amusingly, the new DBX707, as it’s called, makes not 707 hp but… 697.

Name games aside, the new DBX707 gets a significant power boost over the regular DBX, to the tune of 155 additional hp and 147 lb-ft more torque. Total output from the model’s 4.0L twin-turbo V8 is thus 697 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. Behind the increase are several modifications to the vehicle’s mechanics, namely new ball-bearing turbochargers, tweaked engine calibration and a new 9-speed wet clutch transmission that we’ve previously seen in Mercedes-AMG models. The absence of a torque converter means increased overall torque compared to the DBX.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Aston Martin DBX707, profile
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, profile

Other distinctive features of note with the DBX707 are front carbon-ceramic brake rotors with six-piston calipers, a cross brace between the front shock top mounts for added stiffness, revised programming for the 48-volt anti-roll system that responds to body roll with 50-percent more torque and a bunch more, all designed to maximize the SUV’s performance chops. In the words of its creator, the DBX707 will be “a sabre in a segment of sledgehammers”.

Aston Martin has also worked to make the DBX707 look distinctive to match its distinctive performance capabilities, and so the front fascia features a larger grille with double vanes, the DRL’s signature is new and the car features new intakes and cooling ducts. The profile of the vehicle shows dark satin chrome and gloss black side sills with more depth and sculpting. The rear gets a larger roof spoiler, redesigned, vented bumper and larger rear diffuser around a new satin-black quad exhaust system. Standard wheels are 22 inches in two designs; buyers can option in 23-inch wheels as well.

Aston Martin DBX707, interior
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, interior

Inside, the instrument panel sits lower than in the DBX and features switchgear to access drive and suspension modes, ESP settings, Auto or Manual gear selection, and the active exhaust settings. The standard sport seats can be optioned at no cost for comfort seats, and in either case you get heated seats that are 16-way power adjustable.

Production of the DBX707 is set to go into production imminently, with the first models expected in the hands of new owners in Q2 of 2022. If you need to ask about the pricing, you probably can’t afford this SUV, but we’ll tell you anyways: U.S. pricing is set at $232,000 (roughly $294,000 CAD). By comparison, the regular DBX base version costs $203,500.

By the way, if you’re wondering why Aston Martin stuck 707 on the name of a 697-hp SUV, the 707 refers to the model’s output in metric horsepower.

Aston Martin DBX707, three-quarters rear
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, three-quarters rear
Aston Martin DBX707, headlights
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, headlights
Aston Martin DBX707, three-quarters front
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, three-quarters front
Aston Martin DBX707, rear
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, rear
Aston Martin DBX707, from above
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, from above
Aston Martin DBX707, second-row seats
Photo: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707, second-row seats

You May Also Like

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Review: The Sound Barrier

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Review: The Sound Barrier

Auto123 recently got behind the wheel of the Audi e-tron GT in RS configuration. See what we thought of the all-electric close cousin to the Porsche Taycan.

2022 Acura MDX Type S Gets $79,000 Starting Price in Canada

2022 Acura MDX Type S Gets $79,000 Starting Price in Canada

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S has received a $79,000 starting price in Canada. The performance variant arrives at Canuck auto dealerships starting next month.

Genesis Presents the Next-Generation 2023 G90 Sedan

Genesis Presents the Next-Generation 2023 G90 Sedan

Genesis has presented in greater detail the 2023 edition of its G90 sedan, which has been completely redesigned for the occasion. Buyers can expect, among ot...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: Throwing Down th...
Review
2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Honda CR-V Hybrid Is Coming to Canada for 202...
Article
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Jeep Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 Grand ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilities Will Be for Another Day
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade ...
Video
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 