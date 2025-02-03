Aston Martin Latest to Revise Electrification Plans

Five months after his appointment as CEO of Aston Martin, Adrian Hallmark has detailed the brand's new direction. The company is slowing down its transition to electrification, will hold on to combustion engines and has dropped plans for a renaissance of the Lagonda.

A slower shift to electric power

While Aston Martin still plans to launch its first 100-percent electric model within five years, the company has scaled back its electric vehicle (EV) program. After 2030, other models could be introduced, but the brand now favours a gradual approach rather than a sudden switch to all-electric.

Hallmark estimates that 85 percent of Aston Martin's sales in 2030 will still be internal combustion or plug-in hybrid models. The aim is to limit the commercial risk of abandoning combustion engines, which are part of the British brand's DNA.

Continued partnerships with Lucid and Mercedes-Benz

Aston Martin's first EV will benefit from the partnership with Lucid announced in 2023. The brand will use batteries, powertrains and management systems developed by the American EV maker.

Aston Martin will continue to source its gas engines from Mercedes-Benz, but will develop its plug-in hybrid system in-house, in order to better control the architecture and size of the batteries.

V8s and V12s to remain as long as possible

Hallmark confirmed the V12 and V8 engines will remain in production as long as regulations allow. The V12 could survive until 2030, but in low volume, while the V8 should be available until 2035.

European regulations aimed at banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035 will complicate this ambition, but Aston Martin could exploit exemptions for niche vehicles and produce a few hundred units a year.

As for synthetic fuels (e-fuels), Hallmark recognizes their potential, but he doubts they can be produced in sufficient quantities to fully replace fossil fuels.

The Aston Martin DBX | Photo: Aston Martin

The DBX remains Aston Martin's only SUV

Despite the growing popularity of SUVs, Aston Martin has no plans to produce a second SUV to complement the DBX, launched in 2021 and recently updated for 2025. The company prefers to perfect its existing model rather than explore more robust or compact segments.

Hallmark thus also ruled out the idea of a rival to the Mercedes G-Class or a smaller SUV. The focus remains firmly on sports and luxury cars.

No Lagonda comeback

Plans to relaunch Lagonda have been definitively shelved. Despite persistent rumours, Hallmark confirmed that managing a single brand is complex enough. The brand may eventually re-emerge in a more exclusive and limited form, but it will not become a separate entity.

More variants, more customization

One of Aston Martin's key areas of development is the expansion of its range through special editions and new variants. Like Porsche and its 911, each model will have several variations to appeal to different types of customers.

Hallmark also plans to introduce more customization options, via the Q by Aston Martin program. The aim is to offer exclusive materials, unique finishes and premium equipment such as carbon-fibre wheels and titanium exhausts.

A measured evolution

Aston Martin is taking a cautious approach to changes in the automotive market. Electrification is still on the agenda, but at a more moderate pace. In the meantime, the brand is capitalizing on its heritage with its combustion and hybrid engines, while enhancing customization and developing more exclusive variants of its flagship models.