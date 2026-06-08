Might the Audi A8 Actually Return for 2027?

Could the Audi A8 actually return for 2027? That is a question left without a clear, crisp and precise answer for the moment.

Last March, multiple reports indicated that Audi was on the verge of halting production of its large luxury sedan. The order book was, according to those reports, already closed at that time. But lo and behold, Natural Resources Canada has just shared fuel consumption ratings for a 2027 Audi A8. That seems like either a mistake or a pretty clear indication that the Audi A8 will continue its run for at least one additional model-year.

That said, it would be hasty to draw any conclusions. For one thing, the folks in Audi Canada’s public relations department are currently not able to confirm that an A8 is going to be available in our market for the 2027 model-year. The PR department also declined to comment on the end of production for the large luxury sedan.

On the other hand, Audi took pains to clarify that the 2027 ordering guide has not been published yet and that it should be released within the coming weeks.

Natural Resources Canada data

So what does Natural Resources Canada say about this phantom A8? That the combined driving fuel consumption for the 2027 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI is 10.9L/100 km. The car is equipped with a 3.0L turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine working in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

| Photo: Audi

End of production announced in March

The Audi A8 was introduced in 1995. This large luxury sedan competes against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series. According to sales figures compiled by AutoMédia for Quebec, fewer units of the Audi A8 sold (10 units) in 2025 than the S-Class (25 units) and the 7 Series (34 units).

In March, various media outlets announced the end of production of the Audi A8 production. At the time, particular mention was made of the brand's strategic repositioning toward producing luxury SUVs that could generate more substantial profits.

This spring, Audi presented a preview of the interior of the upcoming Q9, which is getting ready to take the mantle of flagship model for the automaker.