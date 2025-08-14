Genesis’ G70 Sedan Could Be Gone After 2027

• The Genesis G70 will not be renewed after the 2027 model-year, according to a report this week.

With SUVs having largely taken over the market from cars in the past 20 years, the decision eight years ago by fledgling luxury automaker Genesis to build its roster first with cars was a surprising one.

There was a strategy behind it all, however, and it was related, among other things, to production capacity and distribution. In those early years before having a full-fledged production and delivery network, the brand knew it would have fewer cars to deliver than it would SUVs.

One of those cars? The G70 sedan, the brand's current entry-level model. But according to a report from Automotive News, it is nearing the end of its road. 2027 could well be its last year on the market.

No new generation?

The outlet reports that talk behind the scenes is that there will be no new generation of the G70. That would apply in North America but also globally, including in its home market of South Korea.

Genesis hasn’t confirmed any of this, we should point out. A Genesis spokesperson told Automotive News that the company has “no plans to discontinue the G70 at this time.”

The G70 launched in North America in 2018 as a 2019 model; it was refreshed for 2022.

In 2024, it was the brand's third best-selling model, behind the company's GV70 and GV80 SUVs. That year did see sales of the model drop to 12,258 down from 13,246 in 2023. The decline has continued this year, with sales falling 7 percent over last year.

Perhaps most relevantly, it lags far behind direct rivals in its segment, namely the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (35,590 units in 2024) and BMW 3 Series (31,330 units in 2024).

As mentioned, the demise of the G70 has not been confirmed. But let's just say the news would not be surprising, sadly.