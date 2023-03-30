Audi activesphere concept - Rear Photo: B.Charette

• Audi unveiled its latest of four innovative concepts this week; Auto123 was there.

• The Audi activesphere takes the luxury automaker into new territory.

• The prototype shows what an A7 turned futuristic – and autonomous - adventurer would look like.

West Hollywood, CA - The fourth in a series of innovative concepts that began with the skysphere roadster in 2021, the Audi activesphere concept marks the culmination of a set of design studies and tech showcases presented by the German luxury automaker. The others were the grandsphere and urbansphere concepts, introduced in 2022.

The man behind the car is designer Gael Buzyn and his team at Audi's design studio in Malibu, California. Better known as the loft, this is where the brand's latest concept was created.

Says Buzyn, “It's an inspiring place, because we have minimal restrictions. No clay models, only 3D models and a talented and motivated team. The new programs allow us to work quickly without taking anything away from the quality and precision of the execution. It took us about six months to introduce the activesphere.”

Audi activesphere concept - Profile Photo: Audi

A mix of sport and adventure

The uniquely styled four-door coupe is 4.98 meters long. Fitted with 22-inch wheels built for rough terrain, the vehicle offers variable ground clearance that can be increased by up to 40 mm thanks to its variable height air suspension.

The Sportback rear of the activesphere can be transformed into an open cargo bed at the touch of a button. This system, called ‘active back’, makes it possible to transport weekend-warrior equipment such as electric bikes and nautical- and winter-sports gear.

Gael Buzyn, owner of a Citroën DS and a Porsche 911 GT3 by the way, and also a seasoned driver, told us the first car that impressed him at the age of 8 was a Porsche 928. “It was when I saw this car that I wanted to become a car designer.”

The designer sought to reproduce – but modernize - the front end of that 928 on this Audi concept. He adds, “I wanted to make a car, because I'm a car lover and I wanted to see how it was possible to marry these two ideas of adventure and a car.” As if this activesphere was going to do the Dakar rally.

Audi activesphere concept - Seating Photo: B.Charette

Autonomous and virtual

We see in the styling the sleek, flowing lines of the A7 sedan. At 4.98 metres long, 2.07 metres wide, 1.60 metres high and with a wheelbase of nearly 3 metres, the activesphere offers plenty of interior space. That space is further optimized by a retractable dashboard. The steering wheel and the pedals nestle into the front part of the vehicle, freeing up a lot of foot, leg and everything-else space.

These elements also make it clear we’re on board an autonomous vehicle. If the driver wants to take over the commands, the push of a button brings back the dashboard and steering wheel.

As if the autonomous driving part isn’t enough, there’s a high-tech virtual reality headset that offers a view of the real environment and the route. It simultaneously displays 3D content and interactive elements, individually configurable for drivers and passengers.

It's the logical next step after the head-up display, and yes you can wear the helmet while driving. It's a singular experience, but it works. The helmet combines the physical and virtual worlds (i.e. mixed reality) by displaying digital content in the occupants' field of view in real time.

The mixed reality lens allows users to interact accurately with these real, but invisible, touch areas as the headsets display and perform functions by reacting in real time when users touch them.

Audi activesphere concept - Exterior design Photo: B.Charette

Electric drive

If this kind of vehicle were to be marketed, Audi would surpass most current electric models with a range of more than 600 km, as well as 800-volt technology. For now, the reality is a bit more modest; the concept can go a few kilometres at a maximum speed of 50 km/h.

In full transparency

Another unique aspect of this concept is the glass surfaces that make up a significant portion of the vehicle's body, and not just at head height. The front of the activesphere features the brand's signature, the Singleframe, designed as a transparent window to give passengers an unobstructed view through the large trunk of the road ahead.

There are also glass surfaces on the sides in the lower door area, bridging the gap between the natural world and the interior when the activesphere is in off-road mode. The wide, curved tailgate is extensively glazed for optimal illumination, while the roof itself is transparent, allowing daylight into the cabin.

Audi activesphere concept - Three-quarters front Photo: Audi

The Audi activesphere's doors, which are attached to the A and C pillars at the front and rear, open in opposite directions; there is no B-pillar either. This innovation means that the entire interior space opens outward.

Higher up, a ski rack is integrated into the centre of the roof structure. Completely flush when not in use and virtually invisible in the roof arch, it deploys when necessary, so that skis can be safely attached and transported.

Audi activesphere concept - Steering wheel, dashboard Photo: Audi

Minimalist interior

As for the cabin, think space optimization and the elimination of buttons and the clutter they create. The four individual seats are suspended as extensions of the high, long centre console. The dashboard itself looks like nothing so much as a long, large sound bar (thanks to the wooden slats) and features a smart full-width vent, both in the extended and rowed positions.

If the driver wants to take the wheel, the instrument panel and steering wheel, swivel from their flush position under the windshield. Each driver can individually set their ideal ergonomic position.

Data about the car itself, the battery life and the nearest charging stations are also available inside and outside the vehicle. If necessary, it’s also possible to be warned about stuff like low tire pressure, and to consult the weather forecast as a criterion for route selection.