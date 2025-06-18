Audi Now Plans to Offer Gas Engines for Another Decade

In 2023, Audi promised that after 2025, none of its new models would be powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). By 2033, it was to no longer offer consumers any vehicles with a gas engine.

Market realities have changed since then. The company believes it has no choice but to revise its plans. And for now, it’s not setting a date for when gas engines might finally disappear from its lineup.

Brand CEO Gernot Döllner told Autocar that the decision by his predecessor regarding the end date for gas-engine vehicle development has been reversed. Reason given? He "believes in flexibility." And that will apply as well to the brand's RS performance models.

RS logo | Photo: Audi

“Audi is launching from 2024-2026 a completely new lineup of internal combustion engine and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and that gives us complete flexibility for at least another seven, eight, maybe 10 years, and then we will see how our markets develop.” - Audi CEO Gernot Döllner

That doesn’t mean the company is stopping the development of electric models. An all-electric product the size of the A3 is under development for 2026 and will be added to the manufacturer's global lineup.

Audi's involvement with its new Formula 1 team will also be worth watching, as technologies will be tested there that should one day find their way into the brand's models.

The next 10 years will be interesting to watch across the industry as several manufacturers are now considering more diversified powertrains than ever before.