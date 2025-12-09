Motorists are turning back to combustion engines - and it's a trend seen worldwide. A new sutdy by Ernst & Young finds a marked decline in interest in fully electric and hybrid vehicles. The study attributes the shift to several factors: political policy reversals, trade wars, distrust of charging infrastructure and the high upfront cost of electric vehicles (EVs).

The numbers speak for themselves: buying intent for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) plunged 10 points to 14 percnt, while interest in hybrids dipped 5 points to 16 percent. Conversely, gasoline- and diesel-engine vehicles are back in favour: 50 percent of global buyers plan to purchase a combustion vehicle (new or used) within the next two years. This represents a 13-point increase compared to 2024.

The direct impact of political decisions

In the U.S., President Donald Trump's push to roll back fuel economy standards set by the previous administration illustrates this change in direction. Similarly, the European Union may relax its planned 2035 ban on combustion engines.

| Photo: Stellantis

According to Constantin M. Gall, Global Head of Aerospace, Defense, and Mobility at Ernst & Young, the European policy revisions in particular stem from the slowing of the transition to electric mobility. Gall also notes that while Chinese buyers still purchase EVs at high rates, they now prioritize digital connectivity over the powertrain type.

A slowed transition, but one still crucial - and inevitable

While some manufacturers are lobbying to extend the life of fossil fuel-powered vehicles, electric transportation associations reiterate that a rapid transition remains crucial for reducing CO₂ emissions.