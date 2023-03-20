Audi Confirms Q6 e-tron for Next Year

2024 Audi Q6 e-tron - Exterior design Photo: Audi

• Audi has confirmed the arrival of a new model, the Q6 e-tron.

• This SUV will slip between the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron in the carmaker's lineup.

• The model will receive the Volkswagen Group's new PPE platform, which features an 800-volt architecture.

• The Q6 e-tron is expected to debut in 2023 elsewhere and in North America next year, likely as a 2025 model.

Audi is adding another electric model to its lineup. As its name suggests, the Q6 e-tron will take its spot between the Q4 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron in the automaker’s product range. An intermediate model that fits between a compact and a larger midsize SUV, let's put it that way.

The first official images shared, which show a camouflaged prototype during winter testing, give a glimpse of what the model will look like. Audi has also released preliminary details on its new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform and 800-volt architecture. This one, as we know, allows very quick recharging speeds.

2024 Audi Q6 e-tron - Rear Photo: Audi

As is customary at Audi, the Q6 e-tron will be offered in a regular version, as well as in a Sportback configuration, i.e. with a plunging roofline and sportier curves. That's the model shown in the shared images.

As for the final styling, we'll have to see what’s what when the model is shown sans camouflage.

When it does debut, the Q6 e-tron will be facing off versus rivals like the Cadillac Lyriq, new Lexus RZ and the electrified version of the Genesis GV70 that we just tested in the Atlanta area.

There was no precise confirmation from Audi on when the Q6 e-tron will be presented. It could well debut this year as a 2024 model elsewhere in the world before arriving sometime later as a 2025 product.

To be clear, this is speculation and remains to be confirmed.

2024 Audi Q6 e-tron - Three-quarters front Photo: Audi