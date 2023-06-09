In 2022, the Detroit Auto Show left a bitter taste due to the absence of many manufacturers, including several American brands. The event was one of many slimmed-down car shows around the world, and many have openly cast doubt on the future of large-scale car shows.

Certainly, the guiding rule right now is one of… uncertainty. Auto shows are currently exploring ways to reinvent themselves to offer different experiences to visitors.

Detroit's auto show, recall, now takes place in September and features outdoor activities. This year, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is scheduled for September 13-24, and organizers said this week that twice as many manufacturers are expected to be present as last year. There were only three or four media presentations in 2022, so that puts things in perspective.

Auto show of Détroit Photo: Stellantis

Organizers also confirmed that for the first time since 2019, Ford, GM and Stellantis would be fully engaged, participating with a full range of vehicles. Jeep, Ram and Ford will offer brand-specific test tracks and new interactive experiences. In addition, several models will be unveiled for the first time, with increased representation from other manufacturers. The identities of those are yet to be revealed.

In addition, several new exhibits are planned, including on-road driving events, and an electric vehicle course on an indoor circuit.

We'll be there to tell you all about the action.