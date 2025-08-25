Automotive News Magazine Celebrates 100th Anniversary

• The Automotive News outlet celebrates its 100th anniversary this coming August 27th.

Today, you find outlets – mostly online, these days - scrutinize and analyzing the automotive industry just about everywhere, in every corner of the globe. There are hundreds if not thousands of them when you include enthusiasts who run websites or ply their craft on YouTube or social media or elsewhere on the web.

Auto123 is one of them, of course; we’ve been producing automotive content for nearly 30 years (founded in 1996; the Auto123.com website first went online in 1999).

Outlets blowing out 100 candles, however? Those are quite a bit rarer, and for two reasons. One, there were few of them around a century ago. And second, to last for 100 years, you need to be financially sound and have very solid management and editorial teams.

|

Automotive News, often cited as an industry bible, this week joins the select rank of publications that have been covering the field for a century. Official birthday is August 27th.

A rich history

The group was founded in 1925, under the name Automotive Daily News. It quickly became the benchmark with its comprehensive coverage of the automotive world.

Based in Detroit, Michigan, the publication has expanded over the decades, to put it mildly. Today it has branches around the world, notably in Canada and in Europe.

Automotive News is interested in everything that can affect the sector, from the launch of a new model to a labour dispute hitting a parts supplier. The group also organizes events such as training courses, conferences, awards ceremonies and more. Anyone familiar with the automotive industry is familiar with Automotive News, and the outlet remains highly respected today.

For those interested, know that Automotive News will be holding a live broadcast on its YouTube channel at Noon on August 27th. Various speakers will take the floor; we can expect some reminiscing as well as some looking forward to the next century.