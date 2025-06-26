Electric Car: 2025 Car Ranking

As Canadians, we've seen Hyundai establish itself as a very well-established brand in our electric vehicle market. Since it's a global brand, it's always instructive to see what it's doing elsewhere. The text below gives us an overview of the electric car ranking for 2025 in Europe. Let's dive in and find out how Hyundai is positioning itself in terms of pricing and models available on this market, particularly in France.

Experts all agree: 2025 will be the big year for electric cars. Are you also planning to make the switch? In that case, you need our electric car ranking to find the one that's right for you. City car, family car, SUV – find the 100% electric vehicle you need for a more economical and carbon-emission-free year. Here's our top 10 best electric cars!

1. Hyundai KONA Electric: The Best Value for Money

Hyundai Kona Electric | Photo: Hyundai

The KONA Electric is one of this year's flagship models in terms of electric mobility! Why? Because it combines height, compactness (4.20 m long), and performance with a modern and sporty design. This SUV owes its success to its horsepower under the hood, its fast charging time, and its very long range.

It comes in two motorization versions:

The 48 kWh version which provides 156 hp of power for 377 km of range. - A 65 kWh version with 217 hp of power for 454 to 514 km of range.

Whether you want to use your SUV for your daily commutes to transport your small family in total comfort or for long journeys, there's definitely a KONA Electric version made for you! Plus, this SUV is available starting from €36,850, making it the best value for money in the current automotive market. That's why it immediately takes first place in this comprehensive guide.

Are you interested in the brand but looking for an electric city car or family car instead? Discover all available models! Explore the Hyundai range and find the electric car that suits your needs!

2. Hyundai New INSTER: The City Car at an Unbeatable Price

Hyundai Nouveau INSTER | Photo: Hyundai France

Why is the New INSTER getting so much buzz? Because it's a compact car, only 3.83 m long, sold at an unbeatable price. This electric model is primarily aimed at city dwellers, but it also appeals to families looking for a versatile vehicle. All of this is accessible from €25,000! It thus reaches second place in this comparison.

The New INSTER surprises with its SUV-inspired look: widened wheel arches, integrated functional roof bars, and particularly robust finishes. However, it retains the ideal dimensions for navigating the city, without compromising on comfort.

Two motorization versions are offered by the Korean brand for the best current electric city car:

42 kWh battery for 136 hp of power and a real range of up to 360 km. - 49 kWh battery for 160 hp and a range of up to 400 km, for those who dream of longer getaways.

Its competitive price, along with the quality of the vehicle's finishes, combined with government aid (conversion premium and ecological bonus) for the purchase of an electric vehicle, makes it the most economical offer on the market in 2025.

3. Peugeot e-208: The High-Performance Compact

Peugeot e-208 | Photo: Peugeot France

This very compact city car is not lacking in character. It offers a 136 hp version (50 kWh battery) and a 156 hp version (51 kWh) capable of traveling up to 410 km. The sharp acceleration of this urban electric vehicle is very surprising. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.1 seconds. If you're looking for a zippy model to navigate the city without difficulty maneuvering while saving energy, opt for this e-208! The Peugeot e-208 is a bit more expensive than the New INSTER. It is available from €28,000.

4. Tesla Model Y: High-End and Refined





Tesla Model Y | Photo: Auto123

Don't want to settle for just a city car? Are you looking for more style and more space for your family? Let's move on to high-end electric cars. The Tesla Model Y is a large family electric SUV with a sleek design that surprises with its luxurious interior comfort and performance.

Many advanced technologies are integrated into its navigation system. They allow for safe driving thanks to driver assistance systems that quickly become indispensable, such as lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, parking assist, and collision avoidance assist.

The Propulsion version offers 455 km of range (208 kW electric motor, or about 283 hp). The Long Range version reaches 533 km of range (324 kW motor, or about 441 hp). Its high price (over €45,000) is justified by its engine performance, its cutting-edge technologies, and its presence among the cars with the best ranges on the market.

5. Renault Mégane E-Tech: The Elegant and Connected Sedan





Renault Mégane E-Tech | Photo: Renault France

The new Renault Mégane E-Tech is proof that electric can rhyme with elegance. This compact sedan has a modern design with fluid and neat lines. The Mégane E-Tech offers two powertrains: 40 kWh (130 hp and 300 km of range) and 60 kWh (220 hp and 450 km of range).

Inside, the cabin is spacious and fully digitized. In terms of driving, it doesn't disappoint with strong acceleration capabilities and great fluidity in gear changes. It's a safe and economical road car, available from €35,200.

6. Fiat 500e: The Retro Electric Version

Who said modern technology and retro charm don't mix well? In any case, with this Fiat 500e, the Italian manufacturer proves that it's possible to enjoy a vehicle with an authentic style that offers surprising electric performance. Perfect for city dwellers who always have a charging station available, this electric Fiat 500 is available from €24,000 and offers a WLTP range of 320 km. The driving experience is still as enjoyable! It's a benchmark in terms of maneuverability.

7. Dacia Spring: Electric Accessible to All



Dacia Spring | Photo: Dacia France

The Dacia Spring is the champion of affordable electric cars! Compact and robust, it's ideal for those on a small budget who want to reduce the environmental impact of their travels. Under its hood, you'll find a 45 hp engine powered by a 27.4 kWh battery. The range isn't very high: 230 km in a mixed cycle. However, the vehicle will easily reach 300 km in the city. Of course, it's neither the most powerful clean car nor the one that will take you the furthest, but its very affordable cost earns it a place in this top 10 electric cars: €16,900.

8. Citroën ë-Berlingo: The Family Electric





Citroën ë-Berlingo | Photo: Citroën France

The new Citroën ë-Berlingo is the ideal solution for families looking for generous habitability. It is available in 5 or 7-seat versions. This road car offers a 136 hp engine supported by a 50 kWh battery. Its range is quite low for a family vehicle: 280 km.

9. Citroën ë-C4: The Compact That Flirts with the SUV

Citroën ë-C4 | Photo: Citroen

The Citroën ë-C4 surprises with its bold design that blends SUV codes with the reduced size of a compact. It prioritizes comfort and habitability, while offering a 380-liter trunk. In terms of motorization, it offers 136 or 156 hp versions with a 50 kWh battery, giving it a range of 348 to 418 km.

10. BMW iX3: The Luxury Electric

BMW iX3 | Photo: BMW

The BMW iX3 combines the brand's dynamic DNA with the surprising energy efficiency of the electric powertrain. This compact SUV has a power of up to 286 hp (80 kWh battery), for an average range of 460 km. It will appeal especially to those looking to combine refinement, performance, and range.