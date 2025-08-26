A clause in the new U.S.-EU trade framework could disrupt the global auto market. According to Article 8 of the agreement presented on August 21, the U.S. and the EU will look at the possibility of mutually recognizing each other's vehicle safety and emissions standards.

Although the provision remains non-binding, the objective is clear: to facilitate vehicle access from one market to the other without requiring major modifications.

If this project becomes a reality, it could reduce approval costs for manufacturers and speed up the time it takes to being vehicles to market.

Fewer constraints for manufacturers

Currently, a vehicle designed in the U.S. often has to undergo costly modifications to be sold in Europe, and vice versa. Mitch Zajac, an international trade lawyer, explains that the proposal could eliminate the requirement to adapt certain equipment, such as deformable hoods or external airbags, which are required in Europe.

According to Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Telemetry, models like the Ford F-150 could thus be sold as-is in Europe, just as the Volkswagen Golf could be sold without modifications in the U.S.

Manufacturers could save hundreds of millions of dollars each year by avoiding developing specific versions for each region.

| Photo: Ford

Concerns in Europe

The possibility of such a deal is raising serious concerns in Europe. Road safety associations fear that American vehicles lacking technologies such as automatic emergency braking or pedestrian protection systems could compromise safety.

On the environmental front, critics also point to the risk of large numbers of high-emitting vehicles being imported into Europe. James Nix of Transport & Environment denounces the move to align emissions standards between heavy-duty American trucks and European compact cars, deeming this equivalence “misleading and dangerous”.

Standards remain very different

The divergences between the two markets remain significant. Generally speaking, the U.S. prioritizes occupant protection and air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides. In Europe, the focus is on pedestrian protection and reducing CO₂ emissions.

Today, a vehicle intended for one of these markets generally must undergo substantial modifications before being approved in the other.

Canada receptive

The announcement is also rekindling debate in Canada. The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is urging Ottawa to recognize safety certifications issued by markets such as Europe, South Korea and Japan. CADA CEO Tim Reuss believes it is unnecessary to impose dual certification for vehicles already approved in highly regulated jurisdictions.

For the time being, however, Transport Canada is maintaining its own requirements which are generally aligned with those of the U.S.

Limited short-term impacts

If such an agreement were to materialize, the impact could be asymmetrical. North American consumers could benefit from a wider selection of compact and efficient vehicles like the Fiat Grande Panda or the Volkswagen Golf. But demand for large American pickup trucks in Europe would likely remain marginal.

More likely is that, in the longer term, harmonization could primarily encourage the arrival on the European market of American electric vehicles, no longer subject to additional regulatory costs.