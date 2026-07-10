A whole bunch of Kia Tellurides are subject to a new, rather urgent recall notice in the U.S. (and likely in Canada, though confirmation for here is still to come). Kia America has issued a safety recall for 462,869 Telluride SUVs from the 2020–2024 model years, advising owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures due to a severe risk of front seat motor fires.

If you’re getting a sense of déjà-vu, it’s warranted. The new campaign entirely supersedes an earlier 2024 recall for the exact same issue.

The problem

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the fire hazard can occur when a hard impact to the front power seat side cover or slide knob dislodges or misaligns the internal seat switch.

This misalignment can cause the seat motor to run continuously, rapidly overheating the system.

Worse still, Kia’s investigation into recent passenger seat fires revealed that “sporadic dealer workmanship issues” during the previous 2024 recall repair actually re-created the hazardous condition. Between October 2024 and April 2026, Kia identified 18 incidents involving localized seat fires or melted seat motors. Fortunately, no injuries or crashes have been reported.

Kia urges drivers to pay close attention to their front seats. Warning signs of a failing mechanism include:

• A seat adjustment switch that sticks or continues to move after being released

• A distinct burning or melting odour emanating from beneath the seat

• Visible smoke emerging from underneath the front seat

| Photo: V.Aubé

The solution

To permanently resolve the defect, dealerships will install a newly designed electronic fuse assembly free of charge. This safety device is engineered to completely cut off power and stop continuous motor operation if the switch becomes damaged or misaligned.

Note that Tellurides manufactured from May 30, 2024, onward are not affected, as they received a reinforced switch mechanism directly on the assembly line.

Dealership notifications in the U.S. began on July 6, 2026, and official owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed out between August 13 and August 19, 2026. Details regarding a Canadian recall should be forthcoming shortly.

Until the new remedy is successfully installed, U.S. federal regulators are reiterating that parking outside remains a critical precaution.