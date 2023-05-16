• Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.

• For the Best Compact SUV in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the Toyota RAV4, Ford Bronco Sport and Mazda CX-50.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the compact SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

The compact SUV segment has been one of the most popular in the industry for a quarter-century now. Because of that, manufacturers tend to put their best efforts into it, so there are several interesting models in this segment.

The trio of models making up our finalists list for our 2023 awards is a good example: the Toyota RAV4, Ford Bronco Sport and Mazda CX-50. In all three cases, they are relevant vehicles for consumers.

Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Bronco Sport is without a doubt one of the most "utilitarian" products in this category. With its Terrain Management System, it’s able to leave most competitors in its wake when driving off-road. Its cool styling and solid ride earned it points as well.

Mazda CX-50 Photo: M.Crépault

The Mazda CX-50 SUV adds to what’s already on offer from the CX-5, a model known for its many qualities in the segment. The CX-50 simply offers more space, as well as a little more rugged styling, a trend with SUVs these days. A sure bet for reliability, that's for sure.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Photo: Auto123

The Toyota RAV4, well, it needs no introduction, particularly in Canada. This model has been one of the kings of the category since its launch a little over 25 years ago. Reliability, comfort, and hybrid configurations are its undeniable strengths.

And it is because of these elements that the Toyota RAV4 is the choice of our panelists for 2023.