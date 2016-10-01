Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada for 2023. Today, our Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2022-2023 - with one extra as a bonus!

See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada for 2023: Our Top Small Crossover Picks

Once again, we give you our view of the best compact SUVs available on the market in Canada as we head into 2023. This highly competitive segment boasts several sure-fire names, but also a few models that might not be on people’s obvious shortlists - and perhaps should be.

Designed on the whole as practical and versatile options for young families, these compact crossovers and SUVs are more affordable than the midsize or compact sedans on which many are based, but they have the advantage of greater height and offering all-wheel drive as a rule and not an exception.

Like in our list of the top subcompact crossover/SUV choices, the order of appearance on the list is irrelevant. Simply put, the vehicles on this list are all very good choices.

Without further ado, here is our list of the top 10 compact SUVs in Canada for 2023, with one extra thrown in, because.

Ford Escape