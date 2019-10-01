Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW introduces the 2019 X2 M35i

BMW has delivered on its promise to produce a more powerful iteration of its X2 SUV with the (online) introduction today of the 2019 BMW X2 M35i.

The design
BMW has made some mild-to-significant design modifications to distinguish the M35i from the base xDrive 28i model. The kidney front grille gets grey trim, and the bumper is more sculpted and houses additional air vents. The caps on the side mirrors have been reshaped from improved aerodynamics. In back, the M35i gets its own unique bumper insert, and the whole thing rides on exclusive alloy wheels.

On the inside, the new variant gets a leather-wrapped, three-spoke steering wheel. For an extra cost, buyers can order front sport seats as well.

The performance
Able to accelerate from a stop to 100 km in just under 5 seconds, the X2 M35i gets it power from a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine that the company’s M division had a hand in developing. Its output, via an 8-speed automatic transmission, is 306 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, making it BMW’s most powerful current 4-cylinder.

BMW has also made the suspension stiffer and equipped the model with larger brakes on both axles. Steering has been sharpened to make it more direct and precise.

No details have been provided as yet regarding pricing or what the launch date in Canada might be. BMW intends to start production this November, with deliveries starting not long after.

2019 BMW X2
bmw x2 2019
2019 BMW X2
