The Starter Relay in Question

On September 26, 2025, the NHTSA announced that BMW had issued a recall of more than 196,000 vehicles in the United States. The reason was a defect in the starter relay that could corrode, overheat, or short-circuit, increasing the risk of fire.

The affected models include the Toyota Supra, which was developed in collaboration with BMW on a shared platform, as well as the 2022 BMW 230i. According to the recall notice, BMW dealers will replace the defective starter motor free of charge.

Does the Recall Apply to Canada?

BMW Canada has also issued a recall. Transport Canada published Notice 2025168, concerning certain 2025 models—the 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, and X3—whose starter-generator power connector may not have been manufactured within the required tolerances.

Consequently, the connection between the connector and the positive battery cable could become loose, resulting in a loss of power, overheating, or even a potential fire. Owners will be notified by mail. Some vehicles will have their starter and cable replaced free of charge, while others will be inspected and repaired as necessary.

You can also check for recalls associated with a serial number (VIN) on the official BMW website.

Differences Between the Canadian and U.S. Markets

The U.S. recall affects 196,000 vehicles, including older models such as the 2022 230i. In Canada, Transport Canada's recall focuses on 2025 models affected by the starter-generator connector defect.

It should be noted that Canadian law requires dealers to handle safety recalls free of charge, a practice that is being followed in this case.

