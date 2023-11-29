BMW Recalls 21,000 Older Vehicles in Canada

• BMW recalls 21,100 older vehicles in Canada that could be subject to engine stalls.

A new recall campaign launched by BMW impacts seven different vehicles from the 2010-2012 model-years. Some 21,000 older vehicles in Canada are affected.

The recall is to address an issue related to the variable camshaft timing system, which could lead to engine timing issues. Specifically, on some vehicles, the bolts of the variable valve timing unit housing (known as VANOS) could loosen or break. Consequently, the camshaft could be improperly adjusted, triggering the reduced engine-power mode or causing the engine to stall during driving.

Needless to say, an engine stalling while a vehicle is on the road in traffic can have serious consequences.

2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe Photo: BMW

The recall affects the following models:

- 2010-2012 1 Series

- 2010-2012 X5

- 2010-2011 3 Series

- 2010-2011 5 Series

- 2010-2011 X3

- 2010-2011 Z4

- 2011 X6

In total, 21,100 vehicles are affected in Canada, while in the United States, 155,627 units are concerned.

To address this issue, BMW will notify owners by mail and ask them to visit a dealership with their vehicle to have the VANOS unit bolts replaced.

Of course, the challenge with recalls involving older models is always to ensure reaching current owners, who often are no longer the same. If you know anyone who owns one of the affected models, be sure to inform them.