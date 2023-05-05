• BMW is asking some 90,000 owners of 2000-2006 vehicles to stop driving them.

• The vehicles in question are still equipped with Takata airbags.

• In Canada, the request is addressed to 38,000 vehicles/owners.

In recent weeks, Honda and Ford have asked owners of some older vehicles to stop driving them. The reason? They are still equipped with the old, defective Takata airbags, which have been found responsible for over 30 fatalities around the world.

Today, it's BMW's turn to make a similar recommendation. About 90,000 owners are targeted in North America, including 38,000 in Canada. The automaker is urging these owners of 2000-2006 BMW vehicles not to drive their vehicle before having the airbags replaced.

So far, the German company estimates that 87 percent of its vehicles with defective airbags have been repaired. It says it is anxious to have the remaining 13 percent repaired as soon as possible.

It should be remembered that these airbags can explode if they are deployed after prolonged exposure to high heat and humidity. This can cause metal fragments to fly thought the cabin, potentially leading to fatalities.

The Takata airbag crisis has triggered the largest ensemble of recalls in global automotive history, affecting approximately 34 brands and millions of vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), at least 25 deaths and more than 400 injuries have been reported in the U.S. alone due to the defect.

2002 BMW M3 coupe Photo: BMW

Regarding the BMW models that are affected by the do-not-drive warning, they are the 2000-2006 3 Series, including the M3, the 2000-2003 5 Series, including the M5 and the 2000-2004 X5.

On the automaker's U.S. site, the airbag recall also affects 1 Series models, as well as the X1, X3, X5 and X6 manufactured in certain years.

“We cannot state strongly enough just how urgent it is for our customers to take this warning seriously,” said Claus Eberhart, VP of aftersales at BMW of North America. “We know these airbags only become more dangerous over time, which is why we are taking yet another step to get these parts out of our vehicles. Customers must park these vehicles immediately and take a few moments to check if their vehicle is safe for them and their family members to drive. Repairing these vehicles is quick, easy to arrange, and is completely free of charge.”

If you know anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles, pass the information on to them. Together, we may be able to save lives.