• Why are BMW, Stellantis and Geely interested in satellites? For a simple reason.

Even as 5G continues to expand across the world, its coverage remains uneven — particularly in rural and mountainous regions. For automakers, “dead zones” are not just an irritant: they directly threaten the deployment of autonomous driving systems and connected features that depend on a constant data stream.

According to ABI Research, sales of vehicles equipped with satellite connectivity are expected to reach 30 million units by 2034, with an average annual growth of 32 percent starting in 2027.

BMW leads the way towards non-terrestrial connectivity

At BMW, satellite connectivity is seen as the next frontier of connected mobility. According to Olaf Eckart, head of R&D cooperations, a car without a connection can no longer function effectively. Satellites will make it possible to fill the gaps not covered by terrestrial networks, ensuring continuous access to navigation, real-time updates and online services via BMW ConnectedDrive.

Olaf Eckart also emphasizes that connectivity is crucial for the manufacturer's internal operations: BMW maintains a digital twin of each of its vehicles to allow for remote diagnostics, updates and performance analysis.

Strategic partnerships for seamless connectivity

To achieve this goal, BMW is collaborating with Qualcomm, Viasat Technologies, Skylo, and several telecommunications providers. These partnerships aim to ensure that future vehicles remain connected—even in the most isolated areas.

During a 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) event in May 2025 | Photo: 5GAA

During a 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) event last May, BMW and Viasat demonstrated satellite emergency communication under real-world conditions for the first time, proving that non-terrestrial networks (NTN) can effectively combine with classic cellular networks.

Stellantis also participated in the demonstration, showing that its vehicles could switch seamlessly between satellite and mobile networks. The 5GAA also anticipates a gradual commercialization of this technology by 2027.

A major technological and industrial challenge

The main obstacle remains the long certification cycle for automotive electronic components. Unlike phones, new chips for which reach the market quickly, it often takes three to four years before a satellite modem is integrated into a production vehicle.

According to Kevin Cohen, VP of D2D Strategy at Viasat, satellite connectivity will serve not only for safety but also for infotainment — allowing for voice calls, real-time weather information and music streaming in the most remote regions.

Low-orbit satellites, the next key step

Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations will mark a revolution: they will offer sufficient bandwidth for video, live navigation, and audio/video communications. “An uninterrupted data stream will be essential for real-time decision-making, allowing autonomous vehicles to adapt instantly to road conditions,” explains Cohen.

This mixed connectivity (satellite + 5G) will also enable advanced predictive maintenance, reducing breakdowns and increasing safety.

Geely joins the space race

In August, Geespace, a subsidiary of Geely (parent company of Volvo and Polestar), launched 11 satellites into orbit as part of creating its own LEO constellation. The objective: to improve driver-assistance systems and transport reliability, for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Cohen predicts that over the next five to 10 years, satellite connectivity will become a central element of smart mobility. In the longer term, this infrastructure will pave the way for V2X—Vehicle-to-Everything—where cars, infrastructure and satellites will communicate in real time to enable fully autonomous driving.

| Photo: 5GAA