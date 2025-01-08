• BMW unveils details of its next-generation iDrive multimedia system at CES 2025.

Last October, during Auto123’s visit to BMW's test centre in Spartanburg, South Carolina, we had the opportunity not only to try out a host of new models, but also to attend various workshops where a host of new technologies and innovations (including some vehicles in development) were presented to us.

Embargoes were in place on a number of items, so we haven't yet been able to reveal much of anything. Until now, when we're finally able to share details about the new generation of BMW's iDrive multimedia system.

Neue Klasse

The new system will be offered with all BMW Neue Klasse models. Neue Klasse is the name given to the structure of the new generation of electric models being introduced by the brand. Basically, the way things are done and designed have been rethought, including everything to do with the multimedia system.

The new multimedia system is referred to as BMW Operating System X. It follows on from the iDrive 9 system currently installed on BMW models. Based on Android, it will enable the integration by users of a host of applications, all in line with BMW's philosophy of offering a system that is always oriented towards the driver and their needs.

Use under real-world conditions will allow for getting a fuller picture of the system’s workings. to get the full picture. But for now, the salient fact is that the new iDrive system is built around four central elements.

BMW's new Operating System X | Photo: BMW

BMW Panoramic Vision

Here we're talking about the latest advances in display technology. Basically, the system projects information across the width of the lower windshield. That means more information can be displayed, but more importantly, it can be seen by all occupants of the vehicle.

And it's all highly customizable, so users can choose what information is displayed.

Central screen of BMW's new Operating System X | Photo: BMW

New central display

The second element is the new central screen that will dominate the dashboard presentation. This will feature matrix backlighting technology, for greater clarity and ease of reading. It will be even closer to the steering wheel, making it easier for drivers to access its tactile functions.

Here, too, greater personalization is possible.

Le nouveau volant multi-fonctionnel de BMW | Photo: BMW

BMW's new multifunction steering wheel | Photo: BMW

New multifunction steering wheel

Another highlight of the Neue Klasse vehicles is the multifunction steering wheel. The controls have been completely redesigned and rethought. We're talking about touch buttons, but with haptic feedback, which represents a compromise solution between the pure touch button and the traditional, physical button.

In our humble opinion, nothing can replace the button, which is easier to locate. We can't wait to see it in action here.

Head-up display of BMW's new Operating System X | Photo: BMW

New head-up display

Finally, the fourth major feature of the new system is the next-generation head-up display technology. This incorporates 3D for the first time, with graphics for navigation and automated driving, appearing directly in the driver's field of vision. A short presentation showed a higher level of animation during a car race, with more animated directions.

The whole thing is more immersive for the driver and captures his or her attention.

This, in a nutshell, is what awaits us with BMW's new multimedia system, which becomes more than ever the heart and central computer of all the brand's vehicles.