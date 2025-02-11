V8 engines have been disappearing one by one across the industry for the past decade, but some automakers are standing by them, or else coming back to them. BMW, for one, is adamant: it’s keeping the 8-cylinder block in its arsenal. The company retired its V12 a few years ago, but it won't do the same with the V8s.

Frank Weber, BMW's head of research and development, stated as much when speaking with Automotive News this week. Asked if BMW is planning to replace its V8 with smaller-displacement engines that would be partially electrified to deliver the same kind of performance, if not better, the executive was clear.

He said that for many of the brand's customers, particularly those living in the U.S. and the Middle East, a V8 engine simply can't be replaced by a hybrid in-line 6-cylinder or any other powertrain.

“This is not about performance. Downsized engines with hybrid systems] are comparable in terms of acceleration, but customers like the smoothness, sound, and feeling of a V-8,” he explained.

The BMW M5, equipped with a V8 engine | Photo: D.Heyman

This philosophy stands in contrast with the strategy adopted by the brand's great rival. Mercedes-Benz has replaced the V8 engine in its C 63 AMG sedan with a 4-cylinder engine accompanied by an electric motor for a plug-in hybrid configuration. While the power output is impressive at 671 hp, the weight of the vehicle is greater; above all, the feeling behind the wheel is not the same.

And people who buy luxury performance cars do so to enjoy a certain experience.

Big engines not going quietly

BMW is not alone in this regard. Other manufacturers who initially announced they were retiring their big engines are reconsidering their decision. Porsche has decided to continue marketing certain gas-fed models beyond the deadlines set for their complete withdrawal from the market. At Stellantis, the Hemi engine, retired last year, may also return.

For BMW, retaining V8 engines will require integrating hybrid and electrified systems, so that the vehicles they will power can comply with emission regulations.

That’s precisely what’s been done with the sporty M5, still using its 4.4L turbo V8, but now in conjunction with an electric motor to offer a range of 43 km of electric driving.

For now, BMW hasn’t said anything about which models will continue to offer the V8 for longer at BMW, and for how long.