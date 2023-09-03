• BMW used the occasion of the Munich Auto Show this weekend to unveil its new Vision Neue Klasse concept.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse is a four-door sedan concept that delivers a glimpse into the automaker’s future design and technology direction.

Neue Klasse?

The Neue Klasse (“New Class” in German), was first introduced in the early 1960s by BMW, and it represented a strategic shift for the company. Led by the iconic BMW 1500, the Neue Klasse introduced a new era of sporty, compact sedans with advanced engineering and a focus on driving dynamics. From them grew BMW's reputation for producing “ultimate driving machines.” You can draw a direct line from them to the 3 Series and other popular BMW models.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse Photo: BMW

In terms of design, the new Neue Klasse represents a departure from BMW's current design language. Th company describes it as a simplification of their design, but there’s an undeniable shift in the very direction that design might be headed in. We find retro elements like a forward-slanting shark nose front-end, powerful wheel arches and a retracted greenhouse. This look is unique and distinctive.

Leading off, the concept features a new interpretation of BMW's iconic kidney grille. Instead of a traditional grille, the car features a lighted panel that spans horizontally across the front of the vehicle. It integrates driver assist sensors for a cleaner appearance and features a three-dimensional lighting effect as a form of communication with the driver.

In the rear, the taillights are almost exotic, and they feature 3D-printed light elements to create a perception of depth.

The Neue Klasse incorporates E Ink elements in the lower side windows, which highlight where the driver should place their hand to open the doors. The doors can open automatically when the hand is in the right spot.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse, interior Photo: BMW

Inside

No surprise, the twin foci here are innovative design and advanced technology. The Neue Klasse introduces the next generation of BMW's iDrive system, accessible via a new touchscreen display that replaces the traditional iDrive rotary knob. The software has been redesigned to offer a new structure and operation compared to the current iDrive system.

The concept showcases the BMW Panoramic Vision display, expected to be an option in Neue Klasse vehicles. This full-width display is projected across the entire lower portion of the windshield, making it visible to both drivers and passengers. The content displayed is an extension of the central touchscreen, and it can be controlled through a touch controller on the steering wheel or the central touchscreen.

Note that it’s designed to work seamlessly with polarized sunglasses, addressing a common issue with some head-up displays.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse, three-quarters rear Photo: BMW

Electric platform

The Neue Klasse is part of BMW's electric vehicle (EV) initiative. It's built on a new platform, and BMW claims several advancements in EV technology. The company vaunts newly developed battery cells with higher energy density, faster charging capabilities (by 30 percent), and improved overall vehicle driving efficiency (up to 25 percent increase. These advancements are expected to result in about a 30 percent increase in range compared to current BMW EVs.

Range and Charging

It’s far too early to have precise range figures for the Neue Klasse, but BMW suggests that with these technological improvements, a vehicle like the BMW i4 could theoretically achieve up to 650 km of driving range. Additionally, charging speed is expected to increase to 260 kW, making it faster than Tesla's vehicles and approaching the charging speeds of more premium EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept showcases BMW's vision for the future of electric vehicles, in fact it puts an exclamation mark on the automaker’s firm commitment to electrification. Many if not most of the innovations, design advances and features seen here are likely to influence upcoming BMW EVs. BMW plans to start introducing Neue Klasse vehicles on the road by 2025.