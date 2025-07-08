BMW XM Sales Continue to Tank

This isn't the first time we've reported on the BMW XM's situation, that situation being that sales have been terrible. While the model was never going to be a high-volume affair, it hasn't met expectations and it has become quite clear that its days are almost surely numbered.

Launched in the first quarter of 2023, the XM - entirely designed by BMW's M division, a first since the 1978 M1 –started out alright, with sales grow mildly over the first year.

But from the first quarter of 2024, things soured. After 541 units sold in the first three months of 2024, sales of the XM dropped by 29.5 and 30.7 percent in the following two quarters, respectively. They declined again in the second quarter of this year, with only 409 units delivered.

According to Autoblog, over 200 XMs – 2024 models but also 2023 ones - are currently sitting unsold on dealership lots in the U.S.

BMW XM | Photo: BMW

Predictably, the company is making changes for 2026. The offering now includes just the one model – the more luxurious base variant called "Label" -but that’s not likely to turn the XM’s fortunes around.

The problem is that for 10s of thousands of dollars less, you can opt for another BMW SUV that will deliver practically the same experience, though not quite the XM's 738 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque.

The XM sells for over $288,000 in Canada. You don't need to look any further for the reason there are so few of them on the road.