Tom Brady's Cadillac Escalade ESV could be yours… for $300,000

Well-heeled buyers have a chance to acquire Tom Brady’s customized 2018 Cadillac Escalade.

By common accord, Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of American football. A true living legend, he is still active at 43 years of age. For all fans of the star player, a unique opportunity has arisen:  his personalized 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV is available to the highest bidder.

As you can see from the photos, the vehicle has undergone some modifications. In fact, it has been lengthened by 20 inches, and the rear doors are longer by 10 inches. It also has additional headroom thanks to a roof raised by five inches.

Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, doors open
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
Inside, the forward-facing rear row features three regular seats upholstered by Becker, the firm that’s offering the vehicle for purchase. The additional rear-facing centre row features two reclining seats that are power adjustable in six directions. These even include leg rests that deploy electrically. Other goodies include a 32-inch LCD HDTV and a 12-inch screen mounted behind the seats. In addition, the Escalade is equipped with a remote-controlled audio-visual system, two aviation-style folding tables, and a “high-end mobile internet router that allows for multiple service providers”.

Frankly, the interior is absolutely spectacular.

Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, interior
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, interior side-view
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
"Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy," said Tom Brady in a statement. He added,

"From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule, the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family."

- Tom Brady

The model is currently priced at $300,000 U.S., but a better offer may well come along. Amazingly, you could consider the current price a bargain. This modified variant originally sold for $350,000, and the odometer reads only 13,000 miles. Considering that Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all time, and that a nine-part documentary is being prepared on him, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the price climb.

Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, interior, rear-facing seats
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, interior, foot rests up
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, interior, tables up
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, rear
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
Tom Brady's 2018 Ford Escalade ESV, three-quarters front
Photo: Becker Automotive Design
