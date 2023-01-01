Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

First Cadillac Escalade-V Auctioned Off for $500,000

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

This year, Cadillac is launching the most powerful version of its Escalade SUV with a first V variant. To mark the occasion, the first vehicle produced was offered at a Barrett-Jackson auction last weekend.

The winning bid was an eye-watering $500,000. The vehicle on hand for the auction was actually a pre-production model, but the buyer will receive the production model given serial number VIN 001. And lest you think it's ridiculous to pay a little more than three times the retail price of a vehicle, the uniqueness of this first unit ensures it will become a collector's item. Even more importantly, auctions of this type are invariably set up for the proceeds to go to a worthy cause.

All of which means that the benefits for those wealthy folks who acquire a vehicle of this kind are three-fold: making an investment in a future collector’s item, helping a good cause, and getting the tax credits that go with that.

In the spirit of the thing, Cadillac won’t see a penny from the proceeds of the auction sale. In this instance, all of those proceeds will go to the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (PLC) in Detroit. It happens to be the only historically African-American college/university in the state of Michigan. In addition to the $500,000 generated from the sale, an additional $25,000 was donated to the cause by a patron, for a total of $525,000.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, profile
Photo: Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, profile

For the automaker, this is a tremendous showcase to mark the debut of a new vehicle. Over the years, many manufacturers have followed a similar path, by offering the first production unit of a new model to the highest bidder.

“Cadillac champions big dreams and bold ambitions, and we are thrilled with this auction result. We are grateful to Barrett-Jackson for providing a platform that will help make a difference for the next generation of creatives in Cadillac's hometown of Detroit.”

- Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is powered by a 6.2L supercharged V8, which develops 682 hp and allows the big luxury SUV to charge from 0-97 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

We can also see this is a final hurrah for a model of this type given that electrification is increasingly at the heart of all new products.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-Vs
Photo: Cadillac
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-Vs

You May Also Like

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and its Specs: Some Kind of Wonderful

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and its Specs: Some Kind of ...

Cadillac recently announced the performance specs of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, the performance version of its big SUV, and frankly the numbers are as out...

Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilities Will Be for Another Day

Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilit...

Cadillac has shared the first official images of the high-performance V version of its Escalade SUV. There was hop the automaker would provide technical deta...

Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way

Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way

Cadillac confirms the arrival of the V variant of its Escalade SUV. A tweet yesterday made it public and more information is expected today.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Kia Seltos (South Korea)
First Images of the Next Kia Seltos Reveal Ae...
Article
Tesla Model S
EV Sales: Ford and GM Could Overtake Tesla in...
Article
Hyundai Shows Two Images of New N Models Bein...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 